"You have shown what it means to be an ally, friend, brother": Israel Defence Minister thanks US

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : Appreciating the US support amid the ongoing battle with Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Washington has shown what it means to be an "ally, friend and brother".

Terming Hamas as the "ISIS of Gaza", Gallant said that the terror group enjoys the "Iranian payroll".

Gallant was addressing a joint presser with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, Gallant said, "When you (Austin) said that you stand with Israel, you showed up. You stand here with us. You have shown us what it means to be an ally, to be a friend, to be a brother...I briefed the secretary on strategic developments in our region and the chief of staff together with the IDF leadership, shared our foreign power operations".

"The first corporation and US support in the Pentagon, in the White House, in the Congress ensure freedom of operation and enforce our capabilities. In fact, today we will receive the second aircraft carrying essential union with the idea," he added.

He further thanked the US Secretary for the support in the war against Hama, adding that it sends a "strong message" to the world.

"US deployment of assets in the region has sent a strong message to the world, our partners and enemies in the region. On behalf of Israeli defence establishment, and citizens, thank you very much," Gallant said.

The Israeli Defence Minister added that it is a war for the "existence" of Israel as a prosperous, democratic, homeland for the Jews.

"Let me remind you...Hamas is our neighbour 'the ISIS of Gaza', an organisation enjoying the Iranian payroll. I cannot let the world forget Hamas's conduct against Israeli children, women, elderly and entire families. Murder, rape, kidnapping. This is what we faced in this war," Gallant said.

He added, "This is a war for the existence of Israel as a prosperous state, a democratic state, as the homeland of the Jewish people. This is a war on our freedom and common values, and we are on the frontline. We will keep fighting and we will win this war".

Earlier in the day, Lloyd Austin also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

"I'm very happy to see you today. I'm very appreciative of the strong stance of the President, you, Secretary Blinken, the American people and the American government," Netanyahu said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and met PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken emphasized the importance of preventing any further fronts in the ongoing conflict and warned against any attempts by state or non-state actors to exploit the situation.

US President Joe Biden was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1300 people and left more than 3000 injured.

