‘You snatched food from my hand, hit me’: Rani tells KJo

Mumbai, Nov 27 The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see two Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

The two, who worked together in show host Karan Johar’s directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

During the episode Rani reveals that KJo snatched food from her hand.

Talking to Karan, Rani Mukerji says, “You snatched food from my hand, you hit me.”

In his defence, Karan Johar says, “I didn’t hit you.”

Rani Mukerji says, “What lies!”

Fueling the fire, Kajol jokingly says, “Abuse! It was abuse.”

Reminiscing about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and his father, Yash Johar, Karan Johar said, “I remember we were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt said,' Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?' So, he says 'Mere bete ne set lagaya hai main road par aagaya hoon' (Yash ji, what are you doing here. So, he says, My son has erected a set at the studios and I have come on road)".

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

