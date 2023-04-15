Young people drivers of community: AI for Good CEO James Hodson

New York [US], April 15 : Everything starts and ends with community and young people are drivers of the community, AI for Good CEO James Hodson said on Friday while speaking on "Artificial Intelligence for Social Justice" hosted by the Indian Embassy to the UN and the Foundation for Human Horizon.

AI for Good is a UN platform which works to scale Artificial Intelligence for global impact.

"I think it's important that we take a moment to realise that everything starts and ends with community and the drivers of community are those young people who are willing to think differently from how their parents and grandparents thought," Hodson said.

The event was orgsed to commemorate the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

"It's incredible to be able to come to the UN and address so many people that look young and ready to make a change in the world. That's not what I did last time in this chamber," Hodson further said.

