Your million-strong community has contributed so much to Australia, PM Albanese tells PM Modi

Sydney [Australia], May 23 : Praising the Indian community, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that the "million-strong community" has contributed a lot to Australia. He announced that the new centre for ties between Australia and India will be based in Parramatta.

While addressing a special community event held at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Albanese said, "Your million-strong community has contributed so much to this country. The people here tonight - your families, your communities will always be the lifeblood of the relationship that India and Australia share."

"And tonight, I announce that the new Centre for Australia-India Relations will be based in Parramatta. A place that itself is a testament to the vitality of the Indian-Australian experience," he added.

On the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to a rousing welcome.

Albanese said that PM Modi and he has unveiled a plaque for the "Little India" gateway in Harris Park. He said that they want to see Indian and Australian students studying in each other's countries. He also spoke about Indian-origin Sameer Pandey being elected as Lord Mayor.

"Prime Minister Modi and I have just unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of the "Little India" gateway in Harris Park. And won't that be good to visit. Now we want to see more connections - more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other's countries, and bringing those experiences home. More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences, and your knowledge, and your ideas," PM Modi said.

Albanes thanked Indians for bringing the world's biggest democracy to Australia. Lauding the Indian community, Albanese said that Indians in Australia make their nation better and shared communities better. He urged the Indian Australians to vote in the elections.

"You have brought the spirit of the world's biggest democracy to Australia. And you have helped make our democracy stronger and more inclusive. You have strengthened Australian society, bringing our country the benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture," PM Modi said.

"And I'm so proud that you have made Australia your home - that you see your life and your future here. You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger," he added.

Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen. In his remarks, the Australian PM called PM Modi "the boss."

"In just my first year as Prime Minister, which I'm celebrating today, I have met the Prime Minister, my friend, six times. But, absolutely nothing beats standing with him on a stage like this, looking out at this magnificent sea of faces. What an honour! And what a joy it is to get to welcome Prime Minister Modi here, with all of you," Australian PM Albanese said.

"I get to speak to some pretty big crowds as Prime Minister. But I have to say that the warmth and the energy here tonight is second to none. I said to my friend, the Prime Minister before, the last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen, and he didn't get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," he added.

Anthony Albanese recalled his visit to India. He spoke about celebrating Holi in Gujarat and visiting the stadium in Ahmedabad on day 1 of the India-Australia match. He also talked about his visit to India for five weeks in 1991.

"It was a trip full of unforgettable moments: celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for the great Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and doing a lap, something I will never quite forget, of the incredible stadium at Ahmedabad on day 1 of the fourth test. Everywhere I went, I felt that deep sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India," Albanese said.

