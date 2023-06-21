Youth in Afghanistan makes smart glasses, canes with sensors to aid blind

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 : A youth in Afghanistan has made smart glasses and canes with sensors to aid the blind, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

Bashir Ahmad, a young man, has made "smart" glasses and canes for the blind in Nangarhar.

He said that these glasses and canes will help blind people to change their path when facing danger. He had this idea at school and now he has succeeded in making it, as per TOLO News.

As per Ahmad, the construction of these two devices cost nearly 3,000 Afghani rupees, and sensors, guiding devices, bottles, and thread were used in them.

"When I get 30 to 35 cm closer to the wall, these glasses notify me to change my path," said Bashir Ahmad.

"I didn't think he would reach his goal and complete these glasses so soon," said Zubir Stanikzai, a friend of Bashir Ahmad.

"I am also encouraged, and I have also started working on a system that will be finished soon and I will share it with the viewers," said Nor Agha Nekzad, a friend of Bashir Ahmad.

The head of the Information and Culture Department of Nangarhar, meanwhile, pledged to help the innovative young man.

"We encouraged him and will introduce him to related departments to cooperate with him," said Nor Mohammad Hanif, the head of the Information and Culture Department.

