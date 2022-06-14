Youth will have major contribution in developing modern India, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide recruitment to 10 lakh youth in different government departments and said that it shows that youth will have a major contribution to developing modern India.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi deciding to provide recruitment to 10 lakh youth in different government departments and sectors show that youth will have a major contribution in developing modern India. When youth power is alert, when youth's ability comes in government work, then it will benefit a lot."

"In order to become a self-reliant India, the government of India is introducing PLI schemes which aim at increasing the production capacity and export is being promoted at a fast pace. The recruitment of youths will help the government to connect technically upgrade the system of governance and connect with the public in a better manner," said Goyal.

Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal said that the grand old party doesn't understand that the Indian economy is growing at a fast speed which will create new job opportunities which will gradually reach people.

"Congress doesn't understand the speed with which India's economy is growing, exports are increasing, sources of new products are increasing, work of infrastructure is increasing at a fast pace. All these new job opportunities will naturally reach the people," said Goyal.

Further attacking the grand old party over protest in the national capital over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED, Goyal said, "I think that instead of sloganeering, Congress should give good governance in the states where it is in power. If they are able to run a good government and serve the people, then it will be in the interest of the country and the people of the country."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister's Office announce that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government of India in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023 for which all the recruitments shall take place within 18 months.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

( With inputs from ANI )

