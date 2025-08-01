Zambia, Botswana reaffirm commitment to deepening ties

Lusaka, Aug 1 The leaders of Zambia and Botswana on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the fraternal relations that have long united the two southern African countries.

The pledge was made during bilateral talks in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, between Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Botswanan counterpart Duma Gideon Boko, who is on a two-day state visit to Zambia.

Hichilema noted that the two countries have historically enjoyed cordial and warm relations, rooted in shared history, language, and culture that have nurtured strong people-to-people connections.

The Zambian leader also underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly amid ongoing global trade disruptions, calling for increased trade and deeper collaboration in infrastructure development, including road, rail, and air transport networks.

He also welcomed the recent upgrade of the bilateral framework from a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission, describing it as a key platform for strengthening ties and expanding cooperation with Botswana.

For his part, Boko said his visit was aimed at reaffirming the enduring relationship between the two countries, grounded in common history and mutual aspirations, Xinhua news agency reported.

He hailed the elevation of bilateral cooperation as a milestone that reflects the growth and advancement of their partnership.

"It reflects our shared commitment to promoting high-level dialogue, monitoring the implementation of bilateral agreements, and aligning our policies and priorities to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors," he said.

The enhanced partnership serves as a call to action, offering an opportunity to reflect on the progress and address remaining challenges, Boko added.

Last year, Zambia President hosted his then-Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi on a working visit to Zambia. According to Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this was a reciprocal visit following the working visit to Botswana by Hichilema in January 2024, at the invitation of Masisi. During the visit in Livingstone, Hichilema and Masisi held official talks on important matters of mutual interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor