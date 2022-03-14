Zelenskyy hold talks with Greek PM, discusses on integration of Ukraine in EU bloc

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis where he discussed the integration of the war-torn country within the European Union bloc.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the leadership for providing humanitarian support to Ukraine in this hour of need. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Held talks with PM @kmitsotakis. Reported on the course of countering Russian aggression. We appreciate the defence, humanitarian support of Greece. Stressed the need to ensure the work of humanitarian corridors, especially in Mariupol. Also discussed movement towards EU membership."

Notably, while discussing the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU leaders, last Thursday, ruled out fulfilling Ukraine's call for a fast-track integration with the bloc during a meeting in Versailles Palace near the French capital, Paris, reported DW.

EU leaders discussed the bloc's relationship with Ukraine but stopped short of offering immediate membership. They condemned Russia's war in Ukraine calling it a breach of international law.

"Two weeks ago Russia brought war back to Europe. Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability," the statement from EU leaders said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in 'defending themselves'.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

