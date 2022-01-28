Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 11:36 PM2022-01-28T23:36:53+5:302022-01-28T23:45:08+5:30
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."
"There is a psychological narrative, psychological intimidation, coming from, for example, Russia and from separatists [the breakaway Donbas region]. It happens very often, for example, before any meetings, in the framework of Normandy Four or the Minsk meetings," Zelenskyy told journalists, adding that this is a way to "build up psychological pressure and, so to say, raise the stakes." (ANI/Sputnik)
