Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine

By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 11:36 PM2022-01-28T23:36:53+5:302022-01-28T23:45:08+5:30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."

Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine | Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine

Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine

Next

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."

"There is a psychological narrative, psychological intimidation, coming from, for example, Russia and from separatists [the breakaway Donbas region]. It happens very often, for example, before any meetings, in the framework of Normandy Four or the Minsk meetings," Zelenskyy told journalists, adding that this is a way to "build up psychological pressure and, so to say, raise the stakes." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :MinskRussiaVolodymyr Zelenskyy