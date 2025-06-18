"Zionist regime made grave mistake; will face consequences of its actions": Iran's supreme leader

Tehran [Iran], June 18 : Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday warned Israel and said that the "Zionist regime made a grave mistake" and "will face the consequences of its actions".

"Our nation will not forsake the blood of their martyrs, nor will they remain silent in the face of violations of their airspace," Iran's First International News Network reported Khamenei's statement.

Iran "will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace", the supreme leader said in a televised address reported by the Tasnim news agency.

"This nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition," he said.

"....And the Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable consequences," he stated.

Earlier in the day, he also said that Tehran will harshly retaliate against Israel's attacks as aerial attacks between the two nations continued overnight, marking the sixth day of the war.

"We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in English on X.

Meanwhile, the Iranian armed forces chief warned of imminent "punitive operations" against Israel."

The Israel Defence Forces issued an "urgent warning" for people to evacuate District 18 of Tehran, Iran.

"In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the areajust as it has over the past few days throughout Tehranto strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," the IDF said in the statement.

"To all civilians, for your safety and well-being, we urge you to evacuate immediately from the marked area in District 18," the statement added.

The Israel Defence Forces said it has identified more missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday morning local time.

This comes after several projectile impacts were recently reported in the Coastal, Southern and Central districts of the country.

"The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said.

Iran's air defences are repelling projectiles over the capital Tehran, the semi-official Iranian outlet Mehr News Agency reported.

A video posted on the agency's X page showed flashes in the sky as explosions were heard throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Iran's Cyber Security Command said that Israel launched "a widespread cyber war" against Iranian digital infrastructure.

The IDF said it has identified a new wave of incoming missiles fired from Iran, and explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

At least 2,725 people in Israel have been evacuated from their homes since the conflict began, according to the country's Government Press Office (GPO).

As of Tuesday, the death toll in Israel remains at 24, but more than 647 people are injured, the government said. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since hostilities began on Friday.

