10 styling tips for your room look "Bed-ter"

New Delhi, Sep 14 It is just as important to dress your bed as it is to dress yourself. A bed is your sacred space, which you want to protect to the best of your ability. It provides you with a sense of comfort and is cosy; it serves as a safe haven for you. A bed is also the first thing that anyone notices when entering a bedroom.

According to statistics, you spend 3000 hours on your bed in a year, can you imagine that?

Rajiv Merchant, President Domestic Retail, Boutique Living, Indo Count Industries says, "Your bed is the most important aspect of your home, because it's where you spend most of your time. It's crucial to have a bed that emits comfort. When you come home after a long tiring day, your bed helps you feel relaxed and keeps you calm. Comfortable and luxury bed linen will be the way to help you achieve the same."

Here are a few tips that would help you make your comfort zone into a bed that looks straight out of a home decor:

Mattress Matters - A great quality mattress is something that should be invested in without giving it a second thought. How it looks is equally as important as how it feels in terms of comfort and luxury. Experts recommend investing in 100 per cent cotton fabrics as it is breathable and provides more comfort as compared to synthetic fiber mattresses.

Pillows Talkin' - The secret to a good night's sleep is hidden in the pillows. Waking up with a sore neck because of uncomfortable pillows is the worst nightmare for many. It is essential to invest in, not just good quality but good looking pillows as well to add that luxurious touch.

Duveting it effortlessly - Switching up the looks of a space is often very exciting but Quality duvets are not always the cheapest. A great solution to this is investing in Reversible Duvets. Neutrals, prints, shapes - there are so many to choose from. When a reversible duvet is styled correctly, it looks tres magnifique!

Throw in some colour - Colourful and chic throw ons are a minimal yet great addition to a beautiful looking bed. Coordinating pillows and throws according to theme or patterns is the key. They should look like they belong together and not clash with each other in your space.

Bedspreads - Bedspreads are minimal yet they add so much to the beauty. Textured, coloured & patterned bedspreads are always a good choice. Laying it at the bottom half of your bed and placing it carefully will make your bed look and feel like it's straight out a Pinterest Board!

Colour Scheme - Colours are beautiful. Incorporate them in your bed's theme, when everything placed follows a colour scheme, it just falls into place and makes a big beautiful picture perfect bed!

Make your bed! - Now this might sound like a task but trust us, all you need to do is fluff up the pillows, straighten the bedspread, adjust the duvet and voila! You're good to go.

Layers & Layers - Layering doesn't always mean a cluttered space. Balance while layering holds great importance. Knowing where to place which element can bring your layering game to a 100!

It's in the Details - Pay attention to even the smallest of details. An uncut tag, a popped out zipper or a button - the smallest things could stand out like a sore thumb in your aesthetic setup.

Finishing it off - The key to a beautiful trip to slumberland is a great scent. Find yourself some calming scents like lavender, that smell great, feel luxe and help you fall asleep faster. A great book by the night stand helps too!

