100 big Jumbos spreading the message of 'coexistence' placed in the entire Bengaluru

Spreading the message of peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants, an exhibition of about 100 Asiatic elephants made of Lantana Weed started on Saturday in the entire Bengaluru. About 40 sculptured elephants have been placed around the historic Glass House of Lal Bagh Botanical Garden and 60 others are placed at metro stations with other prominent places of the city. Through this initiative people are witnessing 'Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration' in the city.Life-size big jumbos made of Lantana invasive weed were transported on trucks through Bengaluru’s traffic. As per reports, these elephants have travelled across the globe and are now in Namma Bengaluru.

In the month-long exhibition, the herds of sculptured elephants have been crafted by tribesmen from communities like the Soliga, who are at the forefront of tackling the menace of lantana. One of the volunteers informed that these sculptures are inspired by real wild elephants and are modelled on actual tuskers of Nilgiri Biosphere, BR Hills, and MM Hills. These sculptures have been given names of the real elephants living in these three forests.

It is to be noted that the plant Lantana Camara is the silent killer of the tiger, elephants and other wildlife ecosystems. It is an invasive plant species that is taking over Indian forests, proving harmful to Indian wildlife and plants. It alters the nutrient cycle in the soil. Extensive feeding on lantana has led to allergies in animals, diarrhoea, liver failure, or even the death of an animal. Also, excessive growth of this plant leads to forest fires. Lantana camara is a toxic weed that is said to usurp the fodder base of elephants. Tribal artisans are earning a livelihood by making the lantana elephants. The elimination of Lantana weeds from the forest land is also bestowing an alternative source of livelihood to the tribals.