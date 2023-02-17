11th Edition of India Design ID from Feb 23 to 26

New Delhi, Feb 17 India Design' 23 takes place at the NSIC grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, and includes five main sections: the ID Exhibit, a well-curated showcase of some of the known Indian and international brands; ID Symposium, where one can experience panel discussions, dialogues and inspiration through presentations with key industry names such as Arthur Mamou-Mani, Sabine Marcellis, Habibeh Madjdabadi, Mallika Sarabhai, Sameep Padora, Sanjay Puri, Emmanuel Galllina, Manuela Gatto

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor