30 runners trained to achieve new records

New Delhi, July 29 Over 30 athletes from various performance levels will compete in a timed 10-km race to set new personal records. Japanese sports performance company, ASICS, will help runners improve their timing with the help of ASICS Running Club coaches Girish Bindra, Gaurav Singh, Deepa Nayak, and Ravinder Singh, as well as ASICS Athlete & Olympian T. Gopi. There will also be a few more sessions with nutrition and sports industry experts.

The METASPEED + Time: Trials - a pinnacle event will combine cutting-edge new product and ideal race conditions to allow athletes to beat their Personal Best

