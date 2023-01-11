30 years of India-SA bilateral relations

New Delhi, Jan 11 As we enter the new year, South Africa marks the completion of 30 momentous years of bilateral relationship with India. The two countries have always shared strong friendship and camaraderie and this bond dates back to over a century. Both the countries have been each other's closest allies and pillars of support in driving mutual growth. India and South Africa share deep historic ties - both countries' Independence struggles are deeply intertwined with each other. South Africa was the initiating ground for Gandhi's journey to become a Mahatma, a turning point that went on to influence world history.

Besides sharing deep historical and political ties, the mutual love for all things cricket, rich heritage and warm hospitable culture and cuisine is what brings the two countries even closer. Read on to see the many common threads that link the two nations:

Cricket Crazy Countries

India and South Africa share great relationship both off and on the cricket field. Cricket teams of both the countries are counted amongst the fiercest teams in the world. The cricketing roots of India and South Africa date back to the 1990s. Post the end of apartheid regime in South Africa, India took the lead and was the first country to invite South African cricket team for their first international series after decades of boycott. Later, South Africa reciprocated this gesture of goodwill and India became the first country to play a Test series in South Africa during 1992-93 which was a huge moment for South African cricket. South Africa has some of the most popular cricket grounds in the world like Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Sahara Oval St. George's Park and Buffalo Park. The Kingsmead ground is also known for witnessing Yuvraj Singh's famous record of hitting six consecutive sixers in 2007 T20 World Cup.

For the Love of Bunny Chow

Food is indeed a universal connector - it has the power to transcend cultural and social boundaries. South Africa's lip-smacking street food, Bunny Chow

