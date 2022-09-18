New Delhi, Sep 18 While 8 hours of 'beauty sleep', drinking 8 glasses of water, and using a lot of highlighters may contribute to glossy skin, it all comes down to the specifics of the cosmetics you use.

Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics guides you with these 5 hacks to ace the glossy make-up trend:

Step 1: Start with an illuminating moisturizer

We all know that truly flawless makeup starts from a well-hydrated base! This is the perfect hack to get the truly lit-from-within skin, without actually drinking 8 glasses of water a day.

Step 2: Foundation First

Next up, amplify your illuminating skin with a lightweight dewy foundation. This will not only even out your skin tone but also give an extremely natural-looking finish.

Step 3: Eye-ing The Glow

Besides coloured eyeliner and metallic eye makeup, glossy eyeshadow has also become increasingly popular recently. Models and celebrities alike love this shiny, glossy look—and the good news is that it's totally achievable. Just dab a tiny amount of Vaseline or your favourite transparent lipgloss

