5 new menus to try this June in Mumbai!

New Delhi, June 6 Do you identify as a foodie? Every discriminating foodie should look for and sample the must-try meals, fashionable ingredients, and delicious curiosities in Mumbai this month.



The Little Easy gets an all-New Menu!

The Little Easy- Bandra's first speakeasy themed all day cocktail bar has launched an all new food menu that's a fun take on local and global cuisines. A few of the must- haves are the Philly Cream Cheese Money Bag, Guac Sev Puri, Ghee Roast Mushroom Tacos, Quattro For maggi Naan Bombs from the veggie section, and the Chicken Yakitori Skewers, Kerala Pepper Fry Pita Pockets, Kasundi Prawn Tostada from the non-vegetarian section. Mains include Burrata Pink Sauce Fettuccine, Shawarma Buddha Bowl, Yaki Udon Noodles to name a few. The Little Easy has taken their dessert game to a whole new level with Chocolate Cookie S'Mores, Next Level Brownie, Deconstructed Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Coffee Pannacotta and TLE Style Dark Chocolate Mousse.The menu is creative, fun, and has a little something for everyone, so drop in to The Little Easy.



The Little Easy

Time: 12 Noon to 1.30 a.m.

Address: The Little Easy, 231 A, Link Corner Building, 28th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Average Cost: Rs 2,000 for two people (approx.)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelittleeasyindia/

Thai Naam brings you the Flavours of Thailand this Summer

Mumbai premium fine dining restaurant, Thai Naam, known for its serving authentic Thai cuisine, has launched its exclusive Summer Menu for 2023. The Summer Menu features a variety of starters, including Fresh Pomelo Salad, Spicy Chicken with Chilli Garlic and Jasmine Iced Tea. For those looking for something light and refreshing, these starters are the perfect choice. From the savoury Thai Yellow Curry to the Home Styles Garden Vegetable, Minced Chicken with Basil Sauce, Thai Style Fried Rice, and Stir Fried Bamee Noodles, there is something for everyone. Finally, for those with a sweet tooth, the Summer Menu also includes a delicious dessert: Fresh Watermelon with a Scoop of Honey Nut Ice Cream. This refreshing and sweet dessert is the perfect way to end your meal and cool off on a hot summer day.

Thai Naam.

Day: Monday to Sunday ; Address: 1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Average Cost: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx.)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thainaam.mumbai/

AKINA's Latest Summer Menu by Chef Jesse Blake

AKINA's Culinary Director Jesse Blake celebrates the blooming of cherry blossoms with an all-new summer menu. Some of the highlights of the new menu include mains like Chirashi sushi with sashimi selection, sushi rice, tamarind & sesame vinaigrette and Pork Katsu that consists of with loin katsu, truffled potato & gravy, served with wafu cabbage & sunomono pickles.For those looking for something a little heartier, Peppered Chazuke Rice with slow-cooked egg, crisp rice/chicken skin, truffle, smoked pepper, green tea dashi is sure to satisfy. End your meal with mouth-watering Shaved Yuzu & Mango Ice served with fresh summer mango & papaya, coconut caramel, white chocolate tapioca, yuzu shaved ice.

Akina - Pork katsu

When : Ongoing until the end of summer season; Address: Akina, Golden Palace, Turner Rd, opposite Mala Sinha Bunglow, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

Average Cost: Rs 3,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

Contact: +91 8976452911 / +91 8976452899

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akinamumbai/

Mumbai's Woodside Inn Presents a Unique Summer Specials Menu

Woodside Inn, one of Mumbai's favourite gastro-pubs, is launching their highly-anticipated Summer Specials Menu. One of the highlights of The Summer Specials Menu is the Watermelon & Cucumber Solkadhi Gazpacho, another must-try dish is the Raw Mango & Fresh Plum Salad. For something a bit more substantial, try the Labneh Cream cheese, and the Goat Cheese & Chilli Pesto Pizza. Seafood lovers will adore the Pan Seared Sole Fish, and vegetar will love the Ricotta Malfatti and indulge in the Oven Roasted Parmesan Crusted Chicken Leg. To finish off the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in the Mango & Pistachio Tiramisu, a delicious take on the classic Italian dessert.

Woodside Inn - Raw Mango & Fresh Plum Salad

Address: Bandra - 3/4, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai - 400050; Colaba - Indian Mercantile Mansion, Wodehouse Road, Opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba Causeway, Colaba, Mumbai - 400039

Average Cost: ?1,200 for two people (approx.)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/woodsidemumbai/

The All-New Summer Menu at The Bombay Canteen

The Bombay Canteen keeps it crisp, fresh, light, flavourful and incredibly delicious with an all-new Summer Menu that celebrates 'summer and sunshine', curated by Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad. Imagine a hearty Beet Poriyal, Amiri Khaman with chilled yogurt mousse, Summer Greens Patta Chaat with dollops of pickled dahi, Baingan Bharta Kulcha, Grilled Squid Kachumber, Cabin-Style Lamb Scotch Eggs, Bone Marrow 'Naan Chaap', Lauki Musallam, Banarasi Kal Chana Masala, Madurai Chicken Salna, Andhra Lamb Pulao and sweet treats including PBJ Kulfi, Jigarthanda 'Tres Leches' and more! The menu is filled with bright and flavourful essentials to get you through the hot, sunny days!

The Bombay Canteen

Timing (Dine-In): Monday to Friday: 12 noon to 1 a.m. | Saturday Sunday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: Average meal for two without alcohol: Rs 2,200; with alcohol: Rs 3,500

Address: The Bombay Canteen, Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013

Average Cost: Rs 1,700 for two people (approx.)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebombaycanteen/

