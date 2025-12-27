5 Simple Stretching Exercises for Knee Pain and Joint Stiffness During Winter

Cold wave has intensified in country with many cities recording temperatures in single digit. Winter season causes blood vessels to constrict, leading to increased joint pain, muscle stiffness, and aches in the bones. Many of us experience problems like feeling heavy in the body upon waking up or difficulty moving during the colder months. Cold weather slows down blood circulation, tightens muscles, and reduces joint flexibility, resulting in increased pain while sitting or standing.

When the temperature drops, the synovial fluid in our joints thickens, causing stiffness and pain. This problem is particularly common among senior citizens and those with sedentary jobs. Along with medication, it's essential to keep the joints and muscles moving. Yoga improves blood circulation in the body and facilitates smoother joint movement.

Let's look at 5 easy and gentle stretching or yoga poses that are beneficial in relieving body stiffness caused by the cold weather...

Cat-Cow Pose: Take a mat, resting your knees and palms as shown in picture. While inhaling, lift your head and arch your spine downwards. While exhaling, lower your head and try to touch your chin to your chest. At this time, gently stretch your back upwards. Including this pose in your daily routine provides relief to many joints in the body. During the winter months, our shoulders, neck, lower back, hips, and spine often become stiff and painful. The Cat Pose (Marjaryasana) improves blood circulation in all these areas, reducing pain and increasing flexibility.

Hip Bridge: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, arms straight at your sides, palms down. Inhale and slowly lift your hips and lower back, forming a bridge until your chin reaches your chest. Hold for a few seconds, then exhale and lower back down. This pose benefits the lower back, hips, pelvic muscles, and joints. It helps correct poor posture from prolonged sitting or cold weather, reduces joint pain, and strengthens muscles with regular practice.

Seated Knee Extension: Sit comfortably on a chair with your back straight. Now, while inhaling, slowly straighten one leg forward. Once the leg is straight, hold it there for a few seconds. While exhaling, slowly lower the leg back to the original position. Repeat the same process with the other leg. Performing this exercise 10-12 times with each leg at a time is beneficial. This pose greatly helps patients with arthritis or joint pain to relieve stiffness and pain in the knees. Performing this pose increases blood flow to the muscles supporting the knees, which facilitates joint movement and increases knee strength.

Balasana : Sit on the ground in Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) with your knees bent. Now, while inhaling, raise both hands straight upwards. While exhaling, slowly bend forward and try to touch your forehead to the ground. Keep your arms stretched straight in front of you or bring them back alongside your body. Take deep breaths in this position for some time and completely relax your body. This pose gives a gentle massage to the internal organs of your abdomen, which improves digestion. But its biggest benefit is for the joints. It has a very good effect on the spine; this pose is extremely beneficial for reducing all the tension and pressure on the spine. In addition, the knees, ankles, hips, and shoulders also get great relief from this pose.

Ankle Pump: Sit with your legs stretched straight in front of you. Now keep both legs straight. While inhaling, stretch your feet as much as possible towards yourself. After holding for a few seconds, while exhaling, stretch your feet away from you (forward). Repeat this process 10 to 15 times. This exercise improves blood circulation in the lower part of the legs. This reduces stiffness in the ankles and feet and provides relief from problems like swelling.