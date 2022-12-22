5 things to do this Christmas in Goa

Are you travelling to Goa for Christmas? You did choose a fantastic location to partake in Christmas, though! In Goa, Christmas is observed, unlike anywhere else in India.

The Portuguese's four centuries of supremacy left an enduring effect. Goa clearly displays a Portuguese influence in everything from the architecture to the chicken cafereal recipes and the balcao-fronted homes. The total population of Goa is made up of about one-third Catholics. In addition to this, India's smallest state also endows you with some gorgeous beaches with golden sand and tranquil blue skies. Now picture how Goa would celebrate Christmas.



Here are our top picks for five Christmastime activities in Goa

Midnight Mass :

There is no better way to enjoy Christmas in Goa than by attending a midnight mass ceremony. Goa is home to over 400 churches, both large and tiny. Good choices include the Immaculate Conception Church and the Basilica of Bom Jesus. Pray, express gratitude for all that you have, and join others in singing carols and hymns. To ensure a seat, arrive early for the Christmas service, which typically begins at around 10 p.m.

Scrumptious Goan Feast :

When it comes to food culture, Goan specialties are a must-try, especially around Christmas. Good meal is a need whether you want to spend the day at the beach with your friends or at church with your loved ones. And Goan cuisine certainly understands how to tantalise your taste buds! Enjoy a lavish Christmas meal that includes roast turkey, pork sorpotel, and a variety of grilled seafood. A Goa Christmas celebration would not be complete without the traditional fruit cake composed of wine and dry fruits. There are numerous additional regional sweet treats, including Baath, Kulkul, Dodol (a jelly pudding made with coconut milk and jaggery), Neureos (stuffed dry fruits and coconut), Perad (guava cheese), and Kulkul (a Portuguese cake made of coconut milk and semolina). Don't forget to save room for Bebinca, Goa's most beloved dessert (a layered cake made of coconut milk, butter, eggs, and flour).

Mandovi River Cruise :

A Goa cruise will round off your Christmas celebration! As the Portuguese Museum and other sites pass by in silhouette, take in the beautiful Panjim city skyline and the beauty of Goa. Make sure you don't miss any of it because Goa is a little more gorgeous during the Christmas season. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee while admiring the beautiful sunset; if you're here with your significant other, you can even partake in a special candlelight meal. Goan folk dances such as the Kunbi (Konkani folk dance), Dekni, and Corredinho can also be seen (Portuguese folk dance).

Crib-Making :

Christmas is a fantastic time to learn about one of Goa's most significant customs. And the residents here aren't afraid to go the extra mile to recreate the scene of Jesus' birth. Last year, a nearly life-sized crib that cost more than 3 lakhs was among the most popular cribs. Making cribs is evidently a significant aspect of Goa's Christmas traditions. Around this time of year, people get together from all across the state to create cribs for the nearby chapels and churches. Additionally, a number of events are held to display the inventiveness of the residents. Additionally, live cribs go around communities as choirs sing carols. Rent a bike and ride around town to see some of the most beautiful cribs if you want to get a glance.

Burn the Old Man :

Burning the old man on New Year's Eve is a long-standing custom that local Goans still uphold, even though it isn't precisely a Christmas celebration. As the name implies, a number of effigies resembling old men constructed of hay and worn-out clothing are burned to symbolise the removal of the anxieties and problems from the previous year. Typically, kids collect money to put aside for the holidays the following year.