5 things to remember while throwing a fun Bachelor Party for your BFF

If you hear the wedding bells ring for a BFF, don't just call him up to wish him for the upcoming nuptials. It's time to throw a fiesta to make his remaining days as a bachelor memorable and fun. And here we are to help you out with these 5 things to keep in mind while planning the perfect bachelor party.

1. Pin your locationBe it a beach resort or a farmhouse, the perfect bachelor party can be held at any location. Just make sure to book it in time. Keep in touch with the groom to schedule the party a few weeks before the wedding.

2. Prop to the topAdd life to your party by adding props like fancy lighting, good-quality speakers, balloons and banners with quirky messages for the groom-to-be.

3. Munches and GulpsFood to munch and drinks to gulp down, are quintessential for any party. And when you're going to celebrate a future groom's final moments as a bachelor, it's a must to have enough shots that nobody goes dry for the night.

4. Set the dance floorNo matter where you plan the party, having arrangements for music and dance is a must. Set up a high-quality music system and get the party grooving all night.

5. Capture each momentParties last a few hours, but their memories last a lifetime. Hire a photographer to capture the day's memorable moments. When you look back at the pictures after a few years, you're bound to have a smile on your face.

Once it's all done, just enjoy the jamboree you have worked so hard to plan. And make it a moment your BFF would never forget.

( With inputs from ANI )

