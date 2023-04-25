5 tips men can head to take care of an oily scalp in summer

By life

New Delhi, April 25 It can be tough to deal with an oily scalp, especially in the summer when it seems like nothing works. Sebaceous glands that create excessive amounts of sebum, the natural oil that keeps your scalp and hair moisturised, are the primary culprits in an oily scalp. However, excessive oil production on your scalp results from these glands producing too much sebum.



Don't worry, we've got you covered with the ultimate hair care guide for an oily scalp that really works!

FREEZE THE GREASE, THIS SUMMER!

Rinsing your hair with cool water has many benefits for your scalp and hair. It helps to seal the cuticles of your hair, preventing dirt and oil from entering and accumulating on your scalp. In contrast, hot water can stimulate your scalp to produce more oil, leading to greasy and oily hair. Therefore, it's best to opt for cool water when finishing off your shower to give your hair an extra boost of shine and manageability. Besides, rinsing with cool water is an excellent way to refresh yourself on a hot summer day!

LATHER, RINSE, REPEAT!

A complete no brainer! We all know that washing your hair is essential for maintaining healthy hair and scalp, but it's crucial to do so correctly. Overdoing it can strip your scalp of its natural oils, so it's essential to not wash your hair every day and use a shampoo that's tailored to address the unique needs and preferences of the modern, active man of today.

Luckily, the newest on the block - Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner is a game-changer for men's hair care, providing a powerful cleansing and deep conditioning in a single, easy step. Infused with Caffeine and an Amino Formula, the product reduces hair fall by up to 98 per cent and makes hair 10 times stronger. The range is affordable and accessible with three variants: Thick & Strong, Anti-Dandruff, and Fresh & Clean ranging from Rs 195 for 180ml, Rs 375 for 340ml, and Rs 800 for 650ml.

DON'T WEIGH YOUR HAIR DOWN!

Using multiple hair products can give your hair a sleek and shiny appearance, but they can also contribute to an oily scalp. These products can create a barrier on your scalp, trapping oil and dirt and leaving your scalp feeling heavy and greasy. If you want to keep your hair looking sharp and avoid the greasy look, less is definitely more! Opt for multi-purpose products that suit your scalp and help maintain a healthy mane.

FEED YOUR SCALP, NOT JUST YOUR STOMACH

It's a well-known fact that what you consume can have a significant impact on your hair and scalp's oil production. Therefore, if you're looking to control the greasiness of your scalp, consider incorporating more water-rich fruits and vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, berries and vitamins-filled greens such as spinach and broccoli into your diet. Not only are they delicious and nutritious, but they can also regulate your scalp's oil production, keeping it in check. And let's be real, who doesn't enjoy a refreshing fruit salad or a tasty veggie stir-fry? Yum!

HANDS-FREE HAIR!

We know that keeping your hair looking sharp is important to you. But did you know that touching your hair can make it greasier? That's right, every time you run your hands through your hair, you transfer the oils and dirt from your hands onto your scalp, causing your hair to become even more oily. So, hands off, folks! Trust us, it's a small change that can make a big difference in the long run.

