7 heart-warming podcasts celebrating motherhood

By life

New Delhi, May 14 This Mother's Day, recognise the extraordinary love and courage of mothers by recognising the vital role they play in our lives as our inspirations and sources of support. To add even more meaning to this day, here are seven engrossing podcasts and audiobooks available on Audible that beautifully address the rewards and difficulties of motherhood.



Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible

Written by: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Shah Bhimjyani; Narrated by: Riddhi Dave

Discover the ultimate pregnancy companion in Kareena Kapoor Khan's audiobook, as she guides you through every aspect of your journey to motherhood. With the help of experts, Kareena provides a complete book on pregnancy and her own nine-month journey. She also shares her personal experiences, from battling intense morning sickness to indulging in cravings. Her honesty makes you feel like you have a trusted friend by your side, offering personal anecdotes and insights that resonate deeply. Whether you're seeking advice or simply a comforting voice, this audiobook will make you feel as though a friend is hand-holding you through this time sharing all her own experiences!

For The Moms

Written by: Jessie Martin, Ashley Rowe

Two sisters with four kids, Jessie and Ashley discuss how Mother's Day can mean different things for many different reasons. They shed light on the joys, struggles and challenges of being a mother along with parenting styles, social media trends, marriage, friends and more. Tune in to Audible to know more about the journey of motherhood, spicy anonymous confessions from women, essentials for newborn and everything in between.

Mom Life Handbook

Written by: Erin Christopoulos

The Mom Life Handbook is the ultimate resource for millennial moms who want to simplify mom life. Created by a mother of two, Erin Christopoulos, this podcast is designed to help you cut through the stress and the overwhelming feeling of motherhood with practical parenting strategies, time-saving tips, and sustainable daily routines. If you're looking to simplify your approach to mom life, make the most of your precious time and energy, then Mom Life Handbook Podcast on Audible is a must-listen for you!

Mom Group Chat

Written by: Mom Group Chat

Get ready to dive into the world of motherhood with this podcast that celebrates the imperfect yet extraordinary journey of being a mom. Three best friends who have experienced life-changing moments share their honest conversations, capturing the essence of the chaotic and heartwarming moments that define motherhood. From mom guilt to family dynamics, pregnancy to postpartum challenges, and everything in between, this podcast covers it all with humour, relatability, and expert insights.

The Other Side of Special

Written by: Amy J. Brown, Sara Clime, Carrie M. Holt; Narrated by: Rosemary Benson

In 'The Other Side of Special', three mothers raising children with physical, medical, mental, and emotional special needs join forces to pool in their experience and expertise. This audiobook serves as a reminder for the otherwise lonely, special needs moms that they are doing their best and they must count their blessings, even on the hard days.

So God Made a Mother

Written by: Leslie Means; Foreword by: Amy Weatherly; Afterword by: Ashlee Gadd; Narrated by: Leslie Means

In this audiobook, you will discover that no two experiences in motherhood mirror each other yet something powerful happens when their stories come together. Listen to Leslie Means as she weaves together a powerful, emotional collection of essays from women of all ages and stages-who speak love, worth, value, and beauty in the undefinable experience of motherhood and give it shape. These real-life, heart-touching stories will make you laugh, cry, and have you nod along - tune in to Audible and give it a listen.

Ain't That a Mother

Written by: Adiba Nelson; Narrated by: Adiba Nelson

From a chance encounter leading to an unexpected pregnancy, Adiba finds herself confronting the patterns of her past and embracing a reckoning that spans generations. With an unwavering heart and humour, she tackles the challenges of being a mom to a baby with special medical needs while facing a series of hardships. Hers is a powerful tale of self-love, resilience, and the transformative impact of a woman determined to change her own narrative and empower those who come after her. Amidst the messy moments and eye-opening revelations, Adiba's story shines brightly, reminding us that while parenting may be chaotic, the rewards are profoundly fulfilling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor