7 indoor exercises to keep you fit during monsoon

New Delhi, July 5 One of the best times of year to witness nature's full splendor is during the monsoon. However, monsoons are notorious for their never-ending spells of sickness and cold. One's immune system is tested though the entire season.

And it doesn't stop there. There is always the possibility of contracting cholera, dengue fever, or other distressing ailments. So, how can one enjoy the monsoons as they should be while being safe and healthy? Good eating habits, exercise, and adequate rest are a few factors that can keep you safe during the rainy season.

It doesn't end there. There is always the risk of contracting cholera, dengue fever, or other dreadful diseases. So, how can one truly enjoy the monsoons while remaining safe and healthy? Yoga and nutrition expert Garima Goyal recommends doing a workout session of 60 minutes a day to help you stay active and fit during the season. Garima further shares simple yoga exercises to help build strength, agility, meditation, relaxation, and focus.

Padangusthasana

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor