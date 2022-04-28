7 reasons why you need to meditate daily

New Delhi, April 28 Contrary to popular belief, Meditation is not about zoning out and emptying your thoughts or mind. It's about zoning inwards, acknowledging your thoughts, and then detaching from them without judgment.

The most common reactions I get when I talk about meditation are- "I cannot meditate", "I cannot empty my mind", "as soon as I empty my mind a thousand thoughts enter my mind", "sitting for long hours hurts my back and hips" or "mediation makes me more anxious". Well, all of this can be true if you throw yourself into the deep end of mediation without any experience.

Start from the basics. Preferably start by preparing your body through basic simple asanas

