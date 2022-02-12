A few sips of love
New Delhi, Feb 12 Romance is in the air, and a little tipple helps to calm the nerves and get in the mood. These cocktails promise a cosy evening in.
Love Cosmopolitan: For the classic couple destined to be together
Ingredients:
. 50ml vodka/gin
. 90ml Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix
. 5ml rose water
. How to mix:
. In a shake glass filled with ice
. Pour the above ingredients, and shake well.
. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice.
. Garnish with an edible flower and serve.
Spicy Sex on the Beach: For the passionate couple who simply can't resist each other
Ingredients:
. 50ml vodka/gin
. 110ml Jimmy's Sex on the Beach mix
. 5ml Fresh Ginger juice
. 1 drop Tobasco Sauce
. 3 drops Aromatic Bitters
How to mix:
. In a tall glass filled with ice.
. Pour the above ingredients and shake well.
. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.
Absolut Cosmopolitan: For Old School Lovers who still hold hands and have that sparkle in their eyes
Ingredients:
. 40 ml Absolut Citron
. 20 ml Triple Sec
. 20 ml Lime Juice
. 20 ml Cranberry Juice
. 1 Twist Orange Zest
. Ice Cubes
How to mix:
Fill a shaker with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients.
Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with an orange zest twist.
Peach on the Beach: For an adorably affectionate couple who simply can't get enough of each other
Ingredients:
. 30 ml Absolut
. 30 ml Cranberry juice
. 30 ml Orange juice
. 15 ml Peach Liqueur
. Peach wedge for garnish
How to mix it:
Fill a shaker with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients.
Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice cubes.
Garnish with a peach wedge.
Hand in Hand: For the couple who are actually best friends
Ingredients:
. 40 ml Monkey47
. 20 ml sweet vermouth
. 20 ml Campari
. 2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
How to mix it:
. Stir over ice and strain over fresh ice in a rock glass.
. Garnish with orange zest.
Romeo's Punch: For the couple celebrating their love for the first time
Ingredients:
. 1 Bottle Jameson Irish Whiskey
. 300 ml Lemon
100 ml Lillet Rouge
20 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters
500 ml Pomegranate Juice
300 ml Strawberry Syrup
How to mix:
Add all ingredients to a bowl with ice and stir well.
Serve in a rocks glass.
To make a strawberry syrup: Add 250g sugar, 250ml water, 100g strawberries
