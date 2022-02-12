A few sips of love

New Delhi, Feb 12 Romance is in the air, and a little tipple helps to calm the nerves and get in the mood. These cocktails promise a cosy evening in.

Love Cosmopolitan: For the classic couple destined to be together

Ingredients:

. 50ml vodka/gin

. 90ml Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix

. 5ml rose water

. How to mix:

. In a shake glass filled with ice

. Pour the above ingredients, and shake well.

. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice.

. Garnish with an edible flower and serve.

Spicy Sex on the Beach: For the passionate couple who simply can't resist each other

Ingredients:

. 50ml vodka/gin

. 110ml Jimmy's Sex on the Beach mix

. 5ml Fresh Ginger juice

. 1 drop Tobasco Sauce

. 3 drops Aromatic Bitters

How to mix:

. In a tall glass filled with ice.

. Pour the above ingredients and shake well.

. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

Absolut Cosmopolitan: For Old School Lovers who still hold hands and have that sparkle in their eyes

Ingredients:

. 40 ml Absolut Citron

. 20 ml Triple Sec

. 20 ml Lime Juice

. 20 ml Cranberry Juice

. 1 Twist Orange Zest

. Ice Cubes

How to mix:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients.

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with an orange zest twist.

Peach on the Beach: For an adorably affectionate couple who simply can't get enough of each other

Ingredients:

. 30 ml Absolut

. 30 ml Cranberry juice

. 30 ml Orange juice

. 15 ml Peach Liqueur

. Peach wedge for garnish

How to mix it:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients.

Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice cubes.

Garnish with a peach wedge.

Hand in Hand: For the couple who are actually best friends

Ingredients:

. 40 ml Monkey47

. 20 ml sweet vermouth

. 20 ml Campari

. 2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

How to mix it:

. Stir over ice and strain over fresh ice in a rock glass.

. Garnish with orange zest.

Romeo's Punch: For the couple celebrating their love for the first time

Ingredients:

. 1 Bottle Jameson Irish Whiskey

. 300 ml Lemon

100 ml Lillet Rouge

20 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters

500 ml Pomegranate Juice

300 ml Strawberry Syrup

How to mix:

Add all ingredients to a bowl with ice and stir well.

Serve in a rocks glass.

To make a strawberry syrup: Add 250g sugar, 250ml water, 100g strawberries

