A light-hearted storyline for all Delhi's theatre enthusiasts

New Delhi, April 28 For its sixth season, Delhi will host the eagerly awaited Hindi play Baaghi Albele by Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative. This production, which has the renowned theatre director Atul Kumar at the helm, is sure to enthral audiences with its dramatic yet light-hearted storyline and promises to be a treat for all Delhi's theatre enthusiasts.



Set in Ludhiana, Punjab, Baaghi Albele showcases its narrative through a satirical comedy. The play explores the struggle of artists and intellectuals in a time of government repression and reflects on the relevance of art and artists in contemporary times. It follows the journey of husband and wife actors Johny and Minnie Makhija as they find themselves at the centre of a dangerous situation when a soldier from an underground rebel organisation seeks their help.

With the threat of prosecution and death looming, the couple, along with their troupe of actors, must use their wit and theatrical skills to stay one step ahead of the government spy on their trail. The play combines humour and absurdity with a dark reality as the theatre troupe works to flee to England while navigating the challenges posed by a government spy and a corrupt inspector.

While the play's plot is based on Ernst Lubitsch's motion picture "To Be or Not to Be" and Nick Whitby's dramatic text of the same name, much of the play has been rewritten and improvised by the play's actors and authors. Gagan Dev Riar wrote the script, and Saurabh Nayyar adapted the plot. The play itself is a full-fledged comedy with colourful characters that drive the drama ahead despite the heavy plot. This effectively highlights the continuing struggle of artists to navigate societal constraints. The piece expertly combines drama with humour to provide a satirical commentary on the difficulties faced by artists throughout time.

Furthermore, Atul Kumar's exceptional stagecraft and a stellar cast of proficient actors, including Gagan Dev Riar, Ayesha Raza, Taranjit Kaur, Ujjwal Chopra, Saurabh Nayyar, and Harsh Khurana, amongst many others, will bring these hard-hitting implications of the narration spectacularly and comically to life.

An unmissable play is set to stage at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on May 13, 2023, at 7:30pm and May 14, 2023, at 4:00pm & 7:30 pm, tickets for which are available on BookMyShow

