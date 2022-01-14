A new jewellery collection for men

New Delhi, Jan 14 The Bangarraju Men's jewellery Collection has been launched by Kalyan Jewellers in collaboration with Annapurna Studios, ahead of the much-anticipated Sankranti release of the Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya film.

Puligoru, which means "tiger claw," is a traditional male pattern that symbolises bravery and is part of the region's cultural ethos and past. On the other side, the Navaratna haram's nine precious gemstones represent purity, humility, awakening, contentment, courage, love, wisdom, compassion, and health. These two famous pieces from the Akkineni family collection have been replicated by Kalyan Jewellers, allowing enthusiasts to emulate and cherish the unique appearance.

"My father has always been my inspiration, and this traditional look that I have recreated for the movie Bangarraju is a tribute to him - even the jewellery that I wear in the movie is originally his," said Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador and lead actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, in a video message. This traditional style seems to have appealed to moviegoers ahead of the film's premiere, which is how Kalyan Jewellers came on board to reproduce Nana Garu's haram creations."

"We consider it an honour to be able to duplicate the renowned jewellery pieces that previously belonged to Nageshwara Garu," stated Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director Of Kalyan Jewellers, in response to the announcement. We've always had a hyper-local product and outreach approach as a company. We've urged our customers to not only be proud of their traditional designs, but also to wear them with flair - and when it comes to style, no one does it better than The King

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor