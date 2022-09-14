A South Korean beauty secret: Pink Aloe Vera

New Delhi, Sep 14 Wished you had bouncy, beautiful, clean skin, that is plumped up with hydration like South Koreans? "Hydration is essential for healthy, bright skin. Our skin is made up of three layers. When the skin's outer layer lacks moisture, it loses suppleness and appears harsh and aged. Hydrated skin appears more youthful, fresh, and radiant. It appears to be smooth and silky. So, when it comes to skincare, the most vital function to look for in a product is moisture. Pink Aloe Vera, a new Korean Beauty Secret, is the new synonym for Hydration! Pink Aloe Vera is high in moisture, antioxidants, vitamins, and other skin-beneficial elements," said the spokesperson of Faces Canada.

Green Aloe Vera is extracted and oxidised at controlled temperatures before being freeze-dried. This method turns green Aloe pink and considerably increases its potency by increasing emodin content and antioxidant levels. Aloe-Emodin, found in Aloe Vera, has potent anti-inflammatory qualities, and its concentration in Pink Aloe is substantially higher. It calms the skin and serves as an astringent, leaving it looking revitalised, moisturised, and bouncy.

Best of pink aloe vera:

The gel contains a lot of water, which the skin needs to repair. It's an effective astringent, moisturizer, humidifier, and cleanser. It softens and soothes the skin, reduces wrinkles, treats acne and skin irritation, and protects the skin from pollution. It is suitable for both oily and dry skin types. It is quickly absorbed by

