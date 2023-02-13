A special cocktail for that special someone

New Delhi, Feb 13 With Valentine's Day coming up and the season of love celebrations around the corner, bring in this joyous season with cocktails sure to raise your spirits. Raise a toast to your partner by elevating your at-home drinking experience this year with some exciting cocktails.

Belvedere Berry Zest I Natural frozen cocktail recipe made from fresh fruit prepared in a blender and served in venue glassware

Belvedere Vodka 45 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml

Honey 10 ml

Blackberries 4-5

I cup of Ice

Place all ingredients with ice in a blender and blend well until smooth. Serve into a coupe or rocks glass and garnish with a blackberry.

Belvedere Bloody Sour

Belvedere Vodka 40 ml

Italian Bitter Liqueur 30 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml

Honey Water 20 ml

1 egg white

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.

GLENMORANGIE GLEAMING RENO

40 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta

1/2 a passionfruit

10 ml - Ginger Syrup

15 ml - Pineapple Juice

1 dash Vanilla Bitters

10 ml - Egg White

Add the whisky, tropical ginger syrup, pineapple juice, lemon juice and egg white into a cocktail shaker. Then scoop the seeds and flesh from half a passion fruit and add them too. Fill with ice cubes and shake well, then strain into a chilled martini glass. And don't forget to bring some bling to the glass. We suggest gold leaf and a lemon twist.

GLENMORANGIE ORANGE MINGLE

Glenmorangie Original 45 ml

Orange Marmalade 2 ml

Aperol 10 ml

Lemon Juice 15 ml

Orange Juice 10 ml

Egg White 25 ml

Orange Bitters

Garnish with edible flowers

Add all ingredients to a shaker and reverse dry shake. Double strain into a nick and nora glass. Garnish with bitters and edible flowers.

HENNESSY MATA HARI

Hennessy Very Special 40 ml

Ginger & Cinnamon Infused Sweet Vermouth 30 ml

Lime Juice 22 ml

Simple Syrup 15 ml

Pomegranate Juice 22 ml

Aromatic Bitters 1 dash

Garnish with a dehydrated lime

Pour all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake will. Double Strain into a coupe glass and garnish edible flowers.

HENNESSY MAPLE SPICED OLD FASHIONED

Hennessy Very Special 60 ml

Angostura Bitters 4 dashes

Home Made Spiced Maple Syrup 7.5 ml

Garnish with a slice of ginger and dehydrated lime

Add spiced maple syrup, bitters, and Hennessy in a mixing glass full of ice.

Stir until well chilled and diluted. Strain into an old-fashioned glass with an ice block.

Garnish with a flamed cinnamon stick.

ROSE IMPERIAL IMPERIAL 1869

Agave Syrup 5ml

Grapefruit Bitters 2 Dashes

Orange Flower Water 1 Dash

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne 100ml

Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne. Garnish with edible flowers.

LA FAVORITE

Benedictine 110ml

Lemon Juice 15ml

Honey Syrup 15ml

Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial 75ml

Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne.

