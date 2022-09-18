A specially curated advocacy programme for the bartending community

New Delhi, Sep 18 In order to help bartenders expand beyond their bartending skill sets, Grey Goose's "House of Change" is a uniquely crafted, multifaceted series. They are to embark on a path to find a distinct, defined, and worthwhile profession in mixology as a result of the curriculum.

The brand is getting ready to resume another session of scouting and recognising India's behind-the-bar skills in an effort to give back to the community that has supported it for so long. The ever-evolving "House Of Change" programme will work with the Singapore Tourism Board to develop an experience that elevates the programme for its upcoming fourth edition.

Adtnu Tiwari, Senior Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India Private Ltd., says, "The 'House Of Change' initiative has come a long way. From a nascent stage to now entering its fourth edition, the program focuses on providing value to the mixology community by strengthening their foundational skills. We aim to propel, encourage, and inspire the creative geniuses behind the bar by setting forth an engaging series of experiences and providing a platform for emerging mixologists. With The Singapore Tourism Board coming on board as a collaborator, the experience will surely be elevated."

This relationship made sense because Singapore, which is well-known for its lifestyle, events, and entertainment scene, is home to a wealth of dynamic bar and cocktail cultures. The city is home to some of the best bars in Asia that have made the list of the 50 Best Bars in Asia. The collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board will increase the size of this year's edition. The brande will designate mentors from the bar sector who specialise in entrepreneurship, content creation, grooming and styling, travel, and luxury as a result of some of the greatest bars in India enrolling in the programme.

These mentors will teach some insider tips, host master seminars, and lead training sessions. Through observation of skill sets picked up during the masterclasses, the second phase of the programme will assess the candidates. Finally, eight bartenders will be chosen and given a trip to Singapore in order to develop their passions and be inspired by their Singaporean coworkers and mentors.

Speaking on being a part of the 'House Of Change' 2022 programme, GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa of Singapore Tourism Board, said, "Singapore's reputation for its vibrant and eclectic bar and cocktail culture has been growing and many travellers are able to enjoy the diversity in lifestyle experiences. Home to some unique speakeasy cocktail bars, boutique beer stalls and high-end lounges, 12 of Asia's 50 Best Bars are in Singapore. We are excited to partner with Grey Goose in its 'House Of Change' initiative as this resonates with our brand identity of 'Passion Made Possible', fuelling the passions of some of India's best bartenders with a Singapore connection."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor