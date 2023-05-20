Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Cannes 2023 red carpet

By life

New Delhi, May 20 L'Oreal Paris' spokesperson Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stellar in a Sophie Couture Ensemble as she walked the red carpet on the third day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival for L'Oreal Paris sporting a bold red lipstick. The actress walks for the brand which celebrates 26 years as the official makeup partner of the film festival.



L'Oreal Paris Spokespeople from across the globe along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated confidence in oneself to commemorate this year's theme - 'Walk Your Worth'. With this initiative, the brand aims to further strengthen its longstanding commitment to promoting self-worth and empowerment. The theme is a nod to the brand's ethos, which encourages individuals to embrace their confidence and celebrate themselves.

The global icon bedazzled with sheer magnificence as she radiated in a spectacular black and silver hooded ensemble by Sophie Couture.

She donned a makeup look created by beauty maestro Val Garland. Drawing inspiration from her celestial beauty, her look was brought to life using L'Oreal Paris Infallible 32H Freshwear Foundation in the shade 140 Golden Beige, infused with a long-lasting yet lightweight formula.

Her beautiful doe-shaped eyes were enhanced using the subtle smokey glitter eyeshadow. A dramatic winged eyeliner was created using the L'Oreal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza that gives a smooth, smudge-proof wear lasting up to 36 hours, accentuating the innate grace of her eye shape.

The perfect finishing touch to the eye makeup was voluminous lashes with L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, which gives voluptuous volume and intense length. Her perfect bold red pout was achieved using the L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in shade 666 - I Win, which provided her lips a highly ultra-matte finish and an intensely pigmented red hue.

