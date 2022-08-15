American singer Mary Millben invited as cultural ambassador for 15th August

New Delhi, Aug 15 Mary Millben, a well-known singer and media personality from the United States, is the first American artist to perform as an invited cultural ambassador for the United States at an event commemorating India's 75th anniversary of independence on August 15.

According to her Twitter bio, Mary Millben strives to make other people's lives better. She expressed her excitement at celebrating India's independence and highlighting the crucial democratic partnership between the United States and India.

In addition to three consecutive performances for US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, Millben, a devout follower of God, has previously performed for Queen Noor of Jordan and Princess Basmah bint Saud Al Saud.

In an Instagram post, Mary Millben, who arrived in India writes, "India has welcomed me with such warmth and hospitality. Let me just say…wow! So beautifully welcomed. And truly grateful. India is truly a place of great warmth, kindness, and spiritual energy. I am most grateful to the Government of India."

On Independence Day in 2020, Millben made headlines with a virtual rendition of the Indian national anthem. An emotional rendition of "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" for the 2020 Diwali followed the performance.

At the Indiaspora Global Forum, an African-American singer and US cultural ambassador Millben performed to mark the nation's 75th anniversary of independence as well as the 10th anniversary of the Indiaspora. She tweeted, "A joy to be with you @IndiasporaForum for this historic 10th Anniversary! Honored to be the first American artist to represent the U.S. as an invited guest to the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence."

