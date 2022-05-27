An auction steeped in royal elegance & timeless luxury

New Delhi, May 27 The meticulously curated catalogue offers a comprehensive insight into the rich craftsmanship and design heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the western world. AstaGurus upcoming 'Heirloom Jewellery, Silver, and Exceptional Timepieces' auction will present a stellar collection of 132 lots and is scheduled to take place on May 30-31, 2022.

The jewellery section offers traditional Indian jewellery, western-style jewellery, and pieces executed with natural pearls, Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds, and high-quality diamonds. The auction will also showcase creations by celebrated brands from the west such as Cartier, Tiffany, and Jean E'te. A unique creation by Nanubhai Jewellers formerly based in Mumbai will also be presented. Helmed by Nanubhai Jhaveri, the jeweller enjoyed the patronage of several princely royalties including Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia of Gwalior and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Jay Sagar, Jewellery Expert, AstaGuru Auction House commented: "The Indian auction market is witnessing a consistent demand for vintage jewellery from collectors. We are excited to present an exquisite collection which brings the best of both traditional Indian and classical western jewellery designs. The collection also includes an array of jewellery pieces executed with rare and coveted gemstones from across the world and ones that would make for a worthy inclusion in any important collection."

HEIRLOOM JEWELLERY HIGHLIGHTS

The oldest offering in the auction, lot no. 30, is an antique Hyderabadi Guluband tracing back to circa 1890 and is set with rubies and natural pearls. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 8,00,000–9,00,000.

A fine selection of jewellery crafted with natural pearls will also be showcased. Lot no. 121 is a stunning three-row natural pearl necklace interspaced with faceted crystal discs and a clasp set with old cut diamonds.

HALLMARK SILVER HIGHLIGHTS

The silver collection is a testimony to the deft metalworking techniques pioneered in India and Europe in the bygone era. Several of the featured lots are over a century old and also offer great utility.

The oldest item in the category, lot no. 49, is a hallmarked silver English dish

TIMEPIECES HIGHLIGHTS

A fascinating horology collection with pieces from the world's leading brands including, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Piaget, Chopard and Breguet will present distinct styles of timepieces ranging from vintage watches, dress watches, as well as state-of-the-art pieces.

Jehangir Readymoney, Luxury Timepiece Expert, AstaGuru Auction House commented: "The collectors have expressed immense interest in luxury and vintage watches in the last few years. Catering to these demands, AstaGuru has consistently offered exquisite and rare watches in its timepieces auctions."

The oldest timepiece, lot no.15, in this category is an 18k gold Chronometro Gondolo Pocket Watch created by Patek Philippe in 1910. This lot will be offered with an estimate of Rs 6,50,000–7,50,000. Other creations by Patek Philippe will also be offered.

This auction category is also highlighted by bejewelled watches of extraordinary beauty. Two of these lots come from the brand Piaget which has a celebrated legacy of timepieces with dials featuring ornamental stones. A name synonymous with exceptional design and ultimate sophistication, Piaget has consistently produced original masterpieces from time to time.

The entire auction catalogue can be viewed on www.astaguru.com and the auction will take place on the website on May 30th and 31st 2022.

