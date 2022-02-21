An Effective Approach to Preventing Prenatal Infections
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2022 12:42 PM2022-02-21T12:42:05+5:302022-02-21T12:50:08+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 21 Prenatal infections are common in women, which is why it is critical to keep every detail in mind. Before becoming pregnant, a woman should ensure that she is immunised. Prenatal infection prevention is critical for both the baby's and the mother's health.
Here are some more pointers to keep in mind:
Hand washing: After using the restroom, before handling food, blowing your nose, touching your pet, or touching any dirty object washing hands can all help to keep germs at bay.
Personal items: Avoid sharing personal items with anyone.
Clean your fingernails: To avoid infection, remember to clean your fingernails, between your fingers, and around your wrists.
