An Effective Approach to Preventing Prenatal Infections

New Delhi, Feb 21 Prenatal infections are common in women, which is why it is critical to keep every detail in mind. Before becoming pregnant, a woman should ensure that she is immunised. Prenatal infection prevention is critical for both the baby's and the mother's health.

Here are some more pointers to keep in mind:

Hand washing: After using the restroom, before handling food, blowing your nose, touching your pet, or touching any dirty object washing hands can all help to keep germs at bay.

Personal items: Avoid sharing personal items with anyone.

Clean your fingernails: To avoid infection, remember to clean your fingernails, between your fingers, and around your wrists.

Influenza

