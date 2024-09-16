Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Uttara Puja Vidhi and Visarjan Rituals Before Immersion of Lord Ganesha on September 17

As Ganeshotsav draws to a close, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 17, 2024. On this day, thousands of household Ganesh idols and mandal statues will be immersed in water. After receiving heartfelt hospitality from devotees, Lord Ganesha will return to his celestial abode. Many people become emotional while saying goodbye to Bappa, with tearful eyes bidding farewell to Ganaraya. Just as the Parthiva Ganapati Puja performed on the first day is important, the Uttara Puja (final prayer) before the visarjan (immersion) on Anant Chaturdashi is equally significant. Even if a priest (Guruji) is unavailable, devotees can perform this Ganapati Visarjan Uttara Puja at home.

Importance of Uttara Puja on Anant Chaturdashi

It is customary to perform the Uttara Puja while bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. According to tradition, specific rituals must be carried out while offering prayers based on one’s family customs and beliefs. Across the country, millions of households worship Lord Ganesha.

Some observe one-and-a-half-day, five-day, Gauri-Ganpati, or seven-day celebrations, while others continue the worship until Anant Chaturdashi. The immersion of the Ganesh idols installed on Ganesh Chaturthi typically occurs on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganpati Visarjan Uttara Puja Rituals

1. After waking up in the morning, perform Shodashopachar (16-step ritual) or Panchopachar(5-step ritual) to Lord Ganesha.

2. Offer Ganapati his favorite foods like modak, ladoos, and other sweets.

3. Present new clothes to the deity.

4. Chant the following mantra as you offer gandha (fragrance), flowers, akshata (unbroken rice), turmeric-kumkum, durva (sacred grass), and vermilion to Lord Ganesha:

"Achamya Srisiddhivinayak Mahaganapatiprityartham Gandadipanchopcharai: Karishye. Mahaganpataye namah Vilepanarthe Chandanam samarpayami. Akshata Haridra is dedicated to kunkum. Salutations to Sri Mahaganapaty. Sindurandurvankuran Kalodbhavapushpani cha samarpayami."

5. Offer incense, light a lamp, and present offerings while chanting:

"Mahaganpataye Namah. Deepan Samarpayami. Mahaganpataye Namah. Naivedyam Samarpayami."

6. Conduct the Aarti by lighting camphor and chanting the mantras.

7. Take a betel nut, durva,sweets, and some money, wrap them in a cloth, and place them near the Ganesh idol.

8. Perform the final Aarti and cheer for Bappa before immersion.

9. Apologize to Lord Ganesha for any unintentional mistakes made during the celebration.

10. Along with the Ganesh idol, immerse the puja materials and other items used during the festival.

Prayer Before Visarjan

Before bidding farewell, offer a sincere prayer to Lord Ganesha, acknowledging your service and seeking his continued blessings:

"Lord Ganaraya, I am your humble servant. My family and I have served you to the best of our ability. If anything remains incomplete, please accept it with grace. Forgive any mistakes made by me or my family. Protect us and continue to bless us in the coming year. Relieve us from our troubles, whether they are personal, familial, or professional, and return to us with joy and happiness next year. You know everything about me, so I ask for your mercy."

Ganpati Visarjan Mantra for Anant Chaturdashi Before immersion, chant the following mantra:

"Anen Krit Uttararadhanen Ten Sri Bhagavan Siddhivinayak: Sang: Sapariva: Priyatam. Om Tatsat"

Offer akshata while chanting this mantra, dissolving the divinity that was invoked into the idol. Then gently move the idol from its seat and prepare for immersion. The idol should be immersed in a body of water, such as the sea or another holy place, according to tradition. In some regions, it is customary to offer curd and puffed rice (lahya) to the idol before immersion. Follow your family’s traditions and customs when saying farewell to Lord Ganapati.

Ganapati Bappa Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!!