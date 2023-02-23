Andy Warhol to Jeff Koons- Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann

New Delhi, Feb 23 Christie's New York showcases ADAM: Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann, a first of its kind evening sale of epic proportion with a portion of proceeds earmarked to support the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing for art of the peoples of sub-Saharan Africa, the Pacific Islands, and North, Central, and South America at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Comprising forty works, the sale offers a curated selection of the finest in Contemporary Art and Modernist design from the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as a motorcycle, Oceanic Art and NFTs. Among the many highlights are artworks by established icons including Jeff Koons, Etel Adnan, and Takashi Murakami as well as subversive creators who have pushed the boundaries of art from Jim Nutt and Miyoko Ito to Beeple + Madonna. The sale also features examples by the finest names in 20th century design such as Jean Royère and Charlotte Perriand. In total, the auction is expected to realize in excess of $22,000,000. Radical in every way, ADAM: Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann will be an Evening Sale, inaugurating the Spring Season in New York City.

Among the leading highlights is an exemplary work by Andy Warhol, Little Electric Chair, 1964

