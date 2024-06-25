Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is considered the highest and most auspicious among the Ganesha Vrats. When this vrat falls on a Tuesday, it is called 'Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.' This special occurrence is known as 'Angaraka Yoga.' In June, Jyeshtha Vadya Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, making it Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. Here are the rituals, moonrise time, and significance of this vrat.

Significance of Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi

'Angaraka' refers to Mars, and Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls on this day, is considered especially auspicious. Devotees believe that fasting on Angaraki Chaturthi yields the same results as fasting on all the Chaturthi days of the year. It is also believed to bring the blessings of Mars and Lord Ganesha. Some devotees say that fasting on Angaraki Chaturthi earns the merit of twelve Sankashti Chaturthi vrats, while others believe it equals the merit of twenty Sankashti Chaturthi vrats. This belief attracts thousands of devotees to the temple on this day.

Jyeshtha Angarak Sankashti Chaturthi: Key Dates and Times

- Date: 25 June 2024

- Commencement: 24 June 2024 at 01:23 AM

- Conclusion: 25 June 2024 at 11:11 PM

While the date of sunrise is generally considered significant, moon sighting is crucial for the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat, which should be performed during Pradosh Kale. It is important not to break the fast without seeing the moon. On this day, devotees offer Jasvanda flowers and Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Simple Method of Performing Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Pooja

1. Morning Rituals:

- Wake up early and take a bath.

- Observe a fast throughout the day.

- Perform Ganapati Bappa's worship.

2. Pooja Procedure:

- Abhishek (ritual bathing) the idol of Ganapati with pure water.

- Recite the Atharvashirsha verse 21 times or chant the mantra 'Om Gan Ganpatye Namah' 108 times.

- Offer flowers to Lord Ganesha.

- Perform the aarti with incense, lamp, and naivedya (food offering).

- Distribute prasad to others.

3. Evening Rituals:

- Check the moonrise time.

- Offer incense and light lamps in the evening.

- Look at the moon and pray.

- Break the fast by offering Jasvanda flowers and Durva grass to Ganapati Bappa.

Moon Timings.