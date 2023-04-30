Death toll climbs to six in Bhiwandi building collapse, rescue operation underway

A building in Bhiwandi, Thane collapsed resulting in the death of three people by night. However, the death toll has now risen to six in this incident.

Yesterday afternoon, a building collapsed in Kailashnagar in Bhiwandi, resulting in the death of six people. As of now, rescue operations are ongoing, with the TDRF and NDRF personnel managing to safely rescue 10 to 12 individuals. Unfortunately, more individuals are still feared to be trapped in the debris, and the rescue operation is still underway.

The Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has ordered the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He has also directed the government to provide medical treatment to the injured individuals at no cost.

The incident has resulted in six casualties till now. Mumbai has many old buildings, making building collapses a common occurrence. This has raised concerns that municipal authorities need to take stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.