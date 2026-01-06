Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Image of Lord Ganesha Created Using Flowers at Mahamrityunjay Temple in Yeola

On the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sakat Chauth, a grand image of Lord Ganesha was created using flower petals around Nandi at the Mahamrityunjay Temple premises in Maharashtra's Yeola on Tuesday, January 6.

On Angarki Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Hindus perform rituals like worshipping Goddess Sakat along with Lord Ganesha on this day. Worshipping these Gods brings happiness and prosperity in one's life.

In Maharashtra, the festival of Sakat Chauth is celebrated by Ganesha devotees as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, according to Drik Panchang. On this day, Ganesha devotees wake up early to take a bath and then celebrate the festival, starting with a fast through the day.

While performing puja, it is advised to anoint Lord Ganesha's idol with Gangajal and recite the Atharvashirsha 21 times or chant ‘Om Gam Ganpataye Namaha’ 108 times. One should also offer flowers, incense, a lit diya, and bhog to Lord Ganesha.

Yeola, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi, a grand image of Lord Ganesha was created using attractive flowers around Nandi at the Mahamrityunjay Temple premises pic.twitter.com/IKuBhHUgsK — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026

Sakat Chauth Timings and Muhurat

Sakat Chauth date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Moonrise timing: 08:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 08:01 am on January 6, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 06:52 am on January 7, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi, a devotee says, "Today marks the first Angaraka festival of the new year, arriving in the first week of 2026. After a year-long wait, there is a huge crowd at the Angaraka celebration. Devotees have lined up in… pic.twitter.com/t71CSIBy7h — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026

"Today marks the first Angaraka festival of the new year, arriving in the first week of 2026. After a year-long wait, there is a huge crowd at the Angaraka celebration. Devotees have lined up in large numbers to have darshan of Bappa. Everything has been prepared with great enthusiasm," said a Mumbai Ganesh devotee.