Are you ready to train like a Fauji?

New Delhi, Oct 31 A three-year-old girl fell in love with the Indian Armed Forces when she saw her father in his Olive green uniform and peek cap. She was the youngest of all in the family but saw a big dream to join the Indian army. But, as they say, "man proposes, God disposes." After multiple attempts, she never got through the final rounds. Later in life, her undying love for fitness and the Indian army led her to start a fitness centre based on a military theme where civil are trained in Indian army-like fitness tactics.

Rashmi Palande, the daughter of Retd. Col. Anil Palande is the owner of a fitness training centre Fitness Regiment in Pune that provides in-depth military training run by ex-servicemen of the Indian army. Through hour-long batches of military fitness training in the mornings and evenings, they train civil in army drills including lifts, carries, crawls, runs, ruck swims and mobility. They also organize outdoor sessions that help netizens to enhance their team-building and self-discipline.

Palande feels that it is important for civil to train like the Indian army to have a sense of patriotism instilled in them and respect the Indian Army personnel and their sacrifices.

"Experiencing the military style of bonding, brotherhood and fitness will help people understand what the Indian Armed Forces stand for better and will help create awareness of more youth being encouraged to join the Indian Army," she adds.

At the same time, a Fitness Regiment is also a space where retired soldiers especially the Indian Army Institute of Physical Training get a source of livelihood doing what they love doing the most, Palande shares.

On a similar concept, the Centre for Defence Careers has introduced army-like training courses for civil. Their Civilian Commando Training Course in Mumbai trains civil in commando workouts without heavy machines, basics of self-defence, QRR quick reaction and response to situations, and body shaping with free hand exercises.

In Ratlam, Nishulk Fitness Club is an initiative that trains army enthusiasts and civil in Indian army-like fitness practices for free.

Parallels can be drawn with the Israeli martial art technique Krav Maga which has gained attraction in recent years. Krav Maga is a tactical mixed-martial art/combative and self-defence system that combines boxing, judo, jujitsu, and aikido. Several fitness centres already provide Krav Maga training to civil.

One-on-One Fitness training

Not only on training centre levels, but ex-army service personnel are training civil on an individual level as well.

Ex-Marine Commando Force

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor