Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Know Date, Puja Time, Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, falling on July 17th, 2024, is considered one of the most significant Ekadashis of the year. It is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu is believed to go to sleep on a serpent bed in the cosmic ocean for a period of four months. This day holds immense importance for the Vaishnavite sect.



In Maharashtra, devotees, particularly the Warkari sect, embark on a pilgrimage to Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal, beginning a month in advance. On this day, not only do devotees visit the Vitthal temple, but they also perform elaborate pujas at home.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 Puja Time & Vidhi:

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024. As per the Hindu Panchang (calendar), the Ekadashi Tithi (lunar day) begins on July 16th at 8:33 PM and ends on July 17th at 9:02 PM. Following the Udaya Tithi (sunrise principle), Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed on July 17th.



Devotees observing the Ashadhi Ekadashi fast typically perform a puja of Lord Vishnu or Vitthal. The deity should be adorned with sixteen embellishments. If worshipping Pandurang (a specific form of Vishnu), tradition dictates dressing the idol in a yellow robe and placing it on a white bed. For the puja, devotees can offer a new garment for Vithuraya (another name for Pandurang), a necklace, and fasting food or fruits. Aarti (worship with lamps) is then performed to complete the puja rituals. It's important to note that breaking Tulsi (Basil) leaves is not permitted on Ashadhi Ekadashi itself. Instead, devotees should cut Tulsi (Basil) on the preceding day and offer it to Lord Vitthal during the puja.



Ashadhi Ekadashi Fast:

For four months following this day, devotees abstain from their favorite foods. Some may even fast completely, while others may have only one meal a day or simply fast after sunset. Collectively, these fasts are known as 'Govindshyan Vrat'. This Ekadashi is also called Padma Ekadashi.

A Mythological Tale (Katha):

Long ago, there was a righteous king named Mandhata, who ruled with great compassion and justice. However, a severe drought plagued his kingdom for three years. Seeking a solution, King Mandhata approached the sage Angiras. The sage advised him to observe Padma Ekadashi. The king performed the fast with devotion, and as a result, Lord Varuna was pleased and bestowed rain upon the land. The kingdom prospered once more.

Just as King Mandhata received divine grace, let us pray to Pandurang to bless not only our country but the entire world with happiness and peace.