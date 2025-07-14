Ashadhi Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi

Ashadhi Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas and first Sankashti Chathuri of this month. To gain eternal devotion to Ganesha, Ganesha worshippers observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast of every month. The Sankashta Chaturthi fast is considered the highest and best among the Ganesha fasts. The first Sankashti Chaturthi in Chaturmas is considered important. What is the auspicious time for Ashadhi Sankashti Chaturthi? When will the moon rise? What is the easy method of worshipping the fast? Let's find out... Ganapati is consider the god of wisdom and inspiration, it is an universal deity. The ancient Sankashti Chaturthi fast, a Kamyavrata observed faithfully in India for thousands of years, highlights Ganapati's greatness. On every Sankashti, devotees worship Ganesha Bappa in their own way.

Ashadhi Sankashti Chaturthi: Monday, July 14, 2025

Ashadhi Vadya Chaturthi ends: Monday, July 14, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Prathamesh Ganapati, a joyful and compassionate form of the Lord, removes sorrow and guides devotees through difficult times. He is believed to quickly answer prayers. Sankashta Chaturthi is a particularly sacred time to seek Ganapati's blessings through chanting His names, reciting hymns, and repeating mantras, which are believed to resolve problems and bring positive results.

Do this: Worship Ashadhi Sankashtai Chaturthi

On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, one should fast all day. Worship Ganapati Bappa with Shodshopaar or Panchoopaar. While performing the abhishek, you should recite Atharvashirsha, then it should be repeated 21 times, otherwise the mantra ‘Om Gan Ganapataye Namah’ should be chanted 108 times. After this, flowers should be offered. Offering incense, lamps, and nevaidhya and chanting the name of Ganesha. Taking the prasad and distributing it. Moon sighting is considered important on Sankashta Chaturthi. One should watch the time of moonrise at night. Offering incense and lamps to Lord Ganesha should be done. After seeing the moon, one should offer Arghya to the moon and break the fast by offering Jasvanda flowers and Durva as an aarti of Lord Ganesha. while breaking the fast, foods like laddus and modaks that Lord Ganesha likes are made for offering. Offering Durva to Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious and fruitful. It is said that by offering a pair of 21 Durvas on this day, Lord Ganesha is pleased and bestows happiness, prosperity and wisdom on the devotees. It is said that it is believed that without offering Durva, the worship of Lord Ganesha is not complete and the merit of worship is not attained.

