Sawan Somwar 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Greetings and Messages to Friends and Family on the First Monday of Shravan

Today (July 14) is the first Monday of the month of Sawan 2025 also known as Shravan. The day is considered highly auspicious for the Lord Shiva worshipers and for Hindus. It is believed that worshipping Shiva on Sawan Mondays fulfils devotees’ wishes for happiness and prosperity.

Sawan is believed to be the holiest month in Hinduism and is eagerly awaited throughout the year. During this month, Bholenath is believed to descend to earth and shower special blessings upon devotees. To please Him, devotees perform Jalabhishek on the Shivalinga with proper rituals at Shiva temples across the country. The festival holds a special charm in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where devotees from far and wide gather to collect Gangajal and offer it to the Shivalinga on Sawan 2025.

On Mondays in Sawan, bhajan-kirtans and tableaux depicting Shiva and Parvati are organised at religious places, including homes and temples. During this time, people also extend greetings to one another for a happy Sawan Monday. In such a spirit, you can send wishes to your friends and loved ones on the first Monday of Sawan via WhatsApp.

Sawan WhatsApp Greetings and Messages

Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling Shravan filled with bhakti, vrat, and divine blessings.

Let the chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” echo in your heart this Shravan.

May the divine energy of Mahadev guide your path this holy month and always.

Shravan is not just a month; it's a state of mind. Pure, peaceful, and powerful.

Fast with devotion, pray with love, and celebrate with grace this Shravan.

Let your Mondays be mindful, your prayers be heartfelt, and your Shravan be magical.

Bholenath blesses the pure of heart. Keep your intentions clean and your prayers strong.

Shravan teaches us patience, surrender, and strength. Embrace its spiritual beauty.

This Shravan, may you find new meaning in old prayers and deeper peace in silence.

Bow your head, close your eyes, and feel the divine presence. Shravan blessings to you and your family.

May our family be blessed with love, good health, and togetherness this Shravan.

Celebrating Shravan together makes the blessings multiply. Wishing all of us a sacred and joyful month.

This Shravan, let’s strengthen our bonds as we strengthen our faith.

On the first Monday of Sawan, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Mahesh Priest said, "The first Monday of Shravan holds special significance, especially at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, a unique Jyotirlinga known worldwide. The temple's famous Bhasma Aarti attracts devotees from afar..."

A devotee said, "I have come to see Mahakal after a long time. I had planned to visit on Shivratri Pradosh, but due to some reasons, I couldn’t. Today, I had a very fulfilling darshan, and it felt very good to see Baba."

On the first Monday of Sawan, heavy rains couldn't deter the devotion of thousands of worshippers at Shiva temples across India. At Delhi’s Shri Gauri Shankar Temple, long queues formed as devotees performed rituals and chanted “Bam Bam Bhole” with great enthusiasm.