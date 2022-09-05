New Delhi, Sep 5 Christie's New York celebrates Asian Art Week with nine auctions, five live and four online. Explore this sweeping landscape of offerings, featuring fine Himalayan bronzes, samurai armor, Japanese swords and a selection of early ceramics, Imperial porcelain, huanghuali furniture, jade and hardstone carvings from China. Encounter diverse artistic traditions, beginning with Indian court paintings, Tibetan art and fine woodblock prints by Toshusai Sharaku, Kitagawa Utamaro and Katsushika Hokusai. Discover how modern South Asian artists like Maqbool Fida Husain, Ram Kumar, Francis Newton Souza, Arpita Singh and Manjit Bawa interpret narrative figuration. Experience a range of highlights from important private and institutional collections, including The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, the T. Eugene Worrell Collection, the J. M. Hu Zande Lou Collection, the David Drabkin Collection, the Collection of Romi Lamba, The Ehime Bunkakan Collection, Kaisendo Museum Collection and others.

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art

21 September 2022 | 12:30PM

This various-owner sale presents a significant group of works from South Asia and its diaspora in the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights include remarkable early paintings by Ram Kumar, Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza, Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, George Keyt and Anwar Jalal Shemza, held for years in private collections and appearing at auction for the first time. Also included are exceptional works by Narayan Shridhar Bendre, Tyeb Mehta, Sayed Haider Raza, Jagdish Swaminathan and Krishen Khanna and important works on paper by Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Nasreen Mohamedi, Zarina and Bhupen Khakhar.

Centering the Figure: South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art from the Collection of Romi Lamba

21 September 2022 | 10:00AM

The significant collection from which this selection is drawn was assembled over the last thirty years by Romi Lamba and his wife Sagiri, longtime collectors, supporters and patrons of the arts based in Hong Kong. Highlights include important paintings of Arpita Singh, Manjit Bawa, Anjolie Ela Menon and Jogen Chowdhury, largely unseen in public and appearing at auction for the first time. Also included in the catalogue is an exceptional collection of contemporary Indian photography by artists such as Dayanita Singh, Pushpamala N. and Vivan Sundaram, and contemporary negotiations with figuration by Anju Dodiya, Atul Dodiya, Jitish Kallat and Ravinder Reddy among other artists.

Japanese and Korean Art

20 September 2022 | 10AM

Our diverse offerings of Japanese and Korean art are highlighted by an array of important arms and armor of the samurai, including rare Japanese swords from the Kaisendo Museum. Other highlights include, fine woodblock prints by Toshusai Sharaku, Kitagawa Utamaro and Katsushika Hokusai from private and museum collections; innovative Japanese modern and contemporary art by Shinoda Toko, Suda Kokuta and Iwasaki Eri; exceptional lacquerware, sculptures, paintings, screens and important Korean works of art and paintings.

The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection

21 September 2022 | 8:30AM

The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, comprises works of art from across the Himalayas and South Asia. Noted scholars in the fields of Buddhism and Asian art history, Susan L. Huntington and her late husband, John C. Huntington, made immeasurable contributions to the field over the course of four decades as professors at The Ohio State University. Many of the works in their collection are published in their seminal publications, including The Circle of Bliss and Leaves from the Bodhi Tree, representing their passion and interest in every work they collected. Highlights from the collection include a fifteenth-sixteenth-century Tibetan Vajravali mandala painting, an inscribed Pala-period stele of standing Buddha, and an idyllic painting from the late eighteenth-century ‘Bharany' Ramayana series. Further works from this collection will be offered in a concurrent online sale, Indian and Himalayan Art Online featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection.

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art

22 - 23 September 2022 | 8:30AM

This sale features works from important private collections and institutions such as the J. M. Hu Zande Lou Collection, the T. Eugene Worrell Collection, the David Drabkin Collection, and the Ehime Bunkakan Museum. Highlights of the sale include a very rare and large gilt-decorated Yongzheng-mark-and-period celadon-glazed vase, ganlanping; a rare and important Yuan dynasty molded and biscuit-reserved Longquan celadon octagonal vase, meiping; a rare Yongzheng mark-and-period Ge-type vase from an important private collection; a very rare huanghuali round-corner tapered cabinet from an important private New York collection; a rare pair of Qianlong mark-and-period green jade gu-form vases from a Hong Kong collector, and a selection of rank badges from the David Hugus Collection.

Online Sales:

Japanese and Korean Art Online

14-27 September 2022 | Online

This season's Japanese and Korean Art online offers our selections over diverse genres. From a Kamakura Period sculpture to a Joseon Dynasty two-tier chest, this auction presents an exciting set of armor, woodblock prints including a fine selection of surimono and works by Harunobu, Hiroshige and Hasui; edition works by Shinoda Toko; selections of paintings, sagemono, sculptures.

Thoughts Across the Waters: Asian Art from the David Drabkin Collection

14-28 September 2022 | Online

Christie's is honored to present the dedicated online auction Thoughts Across The Waters: Asian Art From the David Drabkin Collection taking place during Asian Art Week in New York on 14-28 September. The collection was assembled over decades by David Drabkin, spanning major dynasties and across a wide range of media including primarily Chinese works of art, Chinese paintings and Japanese art. Highlights include a 16th century monumental landscape attributed to Wang Shichang, a Jichimu corner leg table and Kano School screens, as a testament to the collector's unfailing curiosity and wide-ranging interests.

Indian & Himalayan featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection

14-28 September 2022 | Online

This fall, Christie's presents Indian and Himalayan Art Online featuring The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection. Headlining the sale is the John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection, which will include a large selection of Tibetan paintings and Indian and Himalayan works of art collected by the noted scholars over the course of their career. The sale with also include property from other esteemed private collections, including a vast offering of Indian court paintings, South Asian sculpture, fine Himalayan bronzes, and Tibetan paintings. With estimates ranging between $600 and $120,000, this sale presents opportunities for both burgeoning and established collectors. Highlights from The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection will also be offered in a live sale on 21 September.

Art of China Online

14-29 September 2022 | Online

This season's Art of China online features a diverse selection, from ceramics and jades to textiles and landscape paintings. Highlights of the sale include a pair of huali-inset boxwood square stands, an embroidered midnight-blue silk Daoist robe, and a large blue and white 'phoenix and qilin' jar, as well as rank badges from the David Hugus collection.

