Bad Smelling Sweat? 5 Effective Home Remedies to Stop Sweat Odor

Sweating is a natural process of the body, but often sweat smells bad or causes itching. Normally, sweat does not smell, but when it mixes with bacteria on the skin, it creates a strong odor. This is due to diet, lack of hygiene, stress, hormonal changes, and sometimes side effects of medications.

Possibility of sweat smelling also increases after eating spicy, oily or onion-garlic foods. Frequent sweating and skin moisture can lead to fungal infections and itching.

1. Baking soda and lemon paste: Make a paste by mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda and a little lemon juice. Applying this paste to the armpits reduces bacteria, eliminates odor. But lemon can sometimes cause irritation, so do not leave it on for too long. Do not use lemon if the skin is very sensitive.

2. Neem powder: Neem is very beneficial in reducing bacteria. So, dry neem leaves and make a paste of it. Add a little water to the powder and make a paste and apply it to the armpits. It will definitely be beneficial. But apply the paste at least twice a week.

3. Sandalwood powder and turmeric: Add a little turmeric and cold milk to sandalwood powder and make a paste. This paste is fragrant and cools and controls the smell of sweat to a great extent.

4. Coconut oil: Massaging the areas of the body that sweat a lot with a little coconut oil every day is very beneficial. The oil softens the skin and if there are any skin diseases or problems, they are reduced.

5. Tulsi paste: Tulsi is a thing with all the virtues. It is a great remedy for many problems. Make a paste of Tulsi and apply it to the armpits and other parts of the body as well. This will remove the germs, nourish the skin and prevent it from smelling.

6. Aloe vera and tea tree oil: Take aloe vera and mix two drops of tea tree oil in it. Applying this paste prevents bacteria from growing, keeps the skin soft and stops itching quickly. If tea tree oil is not available, applying aloe vera alone will also be beneficial.