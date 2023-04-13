Baisakhi 2023: Celebrate with these healthy festive dishes

Baisakhi, which is also known as Vaisakhi, is one of the most vibrant, colorful and fun-filled festivals in India. The festival marks the first day of Vaisakh, which is the beginning of the solar year. While the festival is known as Baisakhi in Punjab, the South Indians and Assamese also celebrate this auspicious day with great zeal and enthusiasm. However, this year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, 2023.

On this occasion, people prepare delicious food and share it with family and friends. If you’re looking for some recipes to make for Baisakhi, here are the the recipe:

Kadai Paneer:

Kadai Paneer is a vibrant, tangy, deeply spiced paneer recipe that is perfect for enjoying all year round. Made with pantry staples like onions, tomatoes, capsicum (green bell peppers) and Indian spices, this bright dish comes together in 30 minutes.

Malai Kofta:

Malai Kofta recipe is a delicious preparation paneer and potato balls simmered in a spiced tomato gravy. This recipe of kofta is a healthy twist to the traditionally deep fried kofta recipes. Serve this for dinner along with Naan and Raita.

Aloo Amritsari:

Aloo Amritsari Recipe is a one pot dish made with cubed potato and cooked with sauteed onion, tomato and flavoured with Indian spices. It is an authentic delicacy of Punjabi Cuisine. Aloo having a good amount of starch and an excellent source of Vitamin C will energise your body.