Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks to Remain Closed For 8 Days This Month; Check Dates

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across India, including Maharashtra, will be shut for eight days, not including Saturdays and Sundays, depending on the different regions and states. The holiday varies depending on the state's festival and culture.

The bank holidays in August 2025 include national events like Independence Day on the 15th and festivals such as Ganeshotsav starting from August 27, Rakshabandhan, and Janmashtami. In addition to these, banks will also be closed on weekends, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks in Gangtok and Sikkim will remain closed on August 8 on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat. On the second Saturday of August, banks across India will remain closed for services. However, online banking services such as UPI payments, bank transfers like IMPS and RTGS, and ATMS will be available.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic: How Will Commuters Be Affected If BMC Demolishes Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover?.

Banks in cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla will be shut for Raksha Bandhan, and Janmasthami will remain closed on August 9. Banks in Imphal, Manipur, will remain closed for Patriots’ Day on August 13.

There will be a bank holiday across India on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day. Some regions will also observe the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations on this date.

Banks will remain closed in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Jammu, Srinagar, and Vijayawada, on August 16 for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed on August 19 for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday. Banks across India will remain shut for the fourth Saturday weekend holiday on August 23.

Also Read | Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 Date: Arrival Time of Mumbai’s Most Awaited Ganesh Idol for Ganeshotsav Announced.

On August 25, a bank holiday, north-eastern cities, including Guwahati, Assam, will be closed on account of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

There will be Bank Holidays on August 27 and 28 in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Vijayawada on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. On August 28, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will be closed for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.