Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 Date: Arrival Time of Mumbai’s Most Awaited Ganesh Idol for Ganeshotsav Announced

Ten days before the start of the most awaited festival of Ganeshotsav 2025, the idol of 'Parel Cha Raja', famously known as Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, has announced the date of its Aagman Sohala (arrival of the Ganesh idol at its place). The Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani group revealed the date and address on the social media platform along with a video of the idol.

The Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala will be held on August 17, 2025, from Kalagandha Arts in Parel, Mumbai. People are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the idol of the 105-year-old Ganpati pandal of Mumbai. The Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was established in 1920 by a group of 25 to 35 people.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Mumbai's Parel area to witness the Aagman Sohala of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani. Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra and other parts of India will begin on August 27, 2025. Many pandals bring idols early for decoration and to avoid traffic disruptions.

Darshan Timings of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani:

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan from August 17, 2025. Traditionally, public darshan and daily aartis continue throughout the 10-day festival, concluding around September 6, 2025. Darshan timings are from 6 am to 2 p.m. in the morning and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the evening.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Address:

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Mandal is located on Dattaram Lad Road in the Chinchpokli area of South Mumbai. The nearest railway station is Chinchpokli Station on the Central Line.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has given Ganeshotsav the status of a state festival. BJP legislator Hemant Rasane, representing the Kasba Assembly constituency, made the demand in the state legislative assembly during the monsoon session to declare the Ganesh festival a‘ state festival’ to promote the rich cultural and religious heritage started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893.