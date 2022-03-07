Boss lady quotes by female icons to mark International Women's Day 2022

International Women's Day, celebrated every year on March 8, is a global day for commemorating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The entertainment industry has given many brilliant women-centric films which have inspired the audience to achieve their full potential.

Not only through the films, but with their inspirational thoughts and stories, successful female leads from various sectors have proven many a time how female empowerment is a must, and women should feel empowered more and more to do what they wish to accomplish in their life with their own choice.

Here we have compiled a list of powerful and empowering quotes by the female leads that you should live by!

1. Either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart --Sushmita Sen

2. Financial independence is paramount. My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms. --Priyanka Chopra

3. Women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen. --Meghan Markle

4. A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. --Melinda Gates

5. A girl should be two things: who and what she wants. --Coco Chanel

6. I don't need a man in my life to have diamonds. I can own them myself. --Sushmita Sen

7. There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. --Rihanna

8. I don't want to be called a feminist, but I don't disown feminism. Our actions are more important than these labels. --Tabu

9. We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible. --Beyonce

10. What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful and your voice matters. You're going to walk into many rooms in your life and career where you may be the only one who looks like you or who has had the experiences you've had. But you remember that when you are in those rooms, you are not alone. We are all in that room with you applauding you on. Cheering your voice. And just so proud of you. So you use that voice and be strong. --US Vice President Kamala Harris

These female leads have set examples for speaking out for themselves and showing that female empowerment is important because it is essential that women are able to do everything they set their motivations on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor