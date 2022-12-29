Brace yourself for a great New Year celebration

New Delhi, Dec 29 With 2022 coming to an end, raise a toast to the New Year to the most dazzling parties, offering good food, a great ambiance, and even better deals.

Loci & Toot is the place to be when the midnight ball drops

The party starts at 8 pm with the a-la-carte menu that includes an array of fresh salads, signature handmade pasta, small and large plates, burgers, a deli section, artisanal bread, and scrumptious desserts, something for everyone's palate! Once the clock hits 10 pm, the best deals kick in with different packages starting at Rs 1800 going up to Rs 4500 for a night full of unlimited lip-smacking food and drinks from Mediterranean and European cuisine. And dance, till you drop with the best beats of Commercial and Bollywood, played by the in-house DJ all night long! So head to Loci & Toot, located in the buzzing lanes of Bandra, and countdown to 2023!

Address: Shop No. 2, Sangrila Vaibhav CHS Ltd, Plot 616, 14th Road, Khar West

Contact No: +91 9920793232

This holiday season, Swirl, Sip, and Savour with your amici at CinCin

It's the holiday season and there is no better reason to wine and dine at your favourite Italian restaurant, CinCin. Known for its fresh hand-rolled pasta, Italian cocktails, and extensive wine list- CinCin aims to deliver an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Mumbai. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, the team decided to take their love for wine a step further with their third house wine- the zesty sparkling wine, Limon Spritz.

This festive season, swirl, sip and savour with your amici and take a trip to experience the ultimate Italian culture with CinCin's Limon Spritz.

Address- CinCin, Raheja Towers, Near Dena Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Contact: +91 83558 70000

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport brings to you an evening filled with scrumptious meals, heavenly beverages, customized dining options, and much more! The display kitchen and live counters will bring this special evening to life, with a selection of fine beverages while you swoon to the tunes of live music with your friends and family.

Dinner Timings: 7:30pm-midnight

Non-alcoholic: Rs 2500 all-inclusive; Alcoholic: Rs 4000 all-inclusive

When: Saturday, 31st December 2022

Address: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport https://goo.gl/maps/pCfZSJ7g1h8uU4MP9

Ring in the New Year with a House Party at KMC

It's been a great year and now it's time to step into the next one, a new beginning is here and it's time to welcome 2023 by celebrating New Year's Eve at KMC with a House Party. KMC, a space progressive space for community and culture is hosting a party with unlimited food and alcohol to go along with it. To take it up a notch there are also some photography and fun party props. And to conclude a special countdown to welcome the New Year!

The tickets are available at two different pricings, one for the early birds and the other for the last-minute spontaneous one with access to unlimited premium Liquor & Food priced at Rs 2499 for Female Stag, Rs 2999 for Male Stag, and Rs 4999 for Couples. For all the late bloomers out there, there is a premium Liquor & Food Package that consists of the following prices, Rs 2999 for Female Stag, Rs 3499 for Male Stag, and Rs 5499 for Couples. Grab your early bird passes now! And head to KMC to ring in the New Year with the best House Party in town!

Date: 31st December 2022

Time: 9:30 PM - 1:30 AM

Address: Kitab Mahal, 1st Floor, Shop No.2, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Tickets are available on insider.in

New Year brunch at SAGA, Gurugram

Kick off the 2023 celebrations with your family and friends. Head to the Modern Indian Gourmet Diner SAGA, at Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Putting top-class produce at centre stage and spotlighting hyper-seasonal ingredients, the New Year special Brunch menu will have Michelin-star Chef Atul Kochhar's curated cuisines of India.

Indulge in the flavours of Chicken Tikka Pie, Butter Chicken ball, Murgh Musallam Tacos, Nadru ki chaat, Kundan Qalia, Goat Biryani and many more. Kids and adults alike will love the decadent desserts and soulful live music while basking in the lush green Al Fresco at SAGA. The regional ingredients inspired Cocktail Menu has plenty of surprises. Grab yourself a glass of signature Maratha Palace or Rooh Dhani, one can try Mocktails like Apple Basil Elderflower and Berry liscious if you are a teetotaller. Spread over three elegant spaces of seating, SAGA features grand interiors and one of the tallest bar displays in the world. Additionally, the restaurant's al-fresco makes it a wonderful place to bask in the winter sun.

Address: Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

When: Sunday, 1st January 2023

Time: 1 pm onwards

For Reservation: 9999144286, 9953006787

Cost for two: Rs 3500 plus taxes

Vietnamese & Asian brunch at CHO, New Delhi

Is there anything more fitting than a good ol' feast to enjoy on New Year's Day? Well, then make your way to CHO for a hearty brunch. With an elaborate menu curated using the best seasonal produce, local products, and artisanal items, dig into their fantastic selection of Asian and Vietnamese delights. Think: Duck Puffs, Banh Khot

